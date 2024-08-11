Nairobi county hosts 3rd edition of Africa Tchoukball Championships

Nairobi City County Secretary, Godfrey Akumali accompanied by County Chief Officer Sports, Oscar Igaida on Sunday unveiled the 3rd edition of the Africa Tchoukball Championships to be held at the Kasarani gymnasium.

The continental competition brings together 22 countries from across Africa, showcasing the best talent in Tchoukball as teams fight for the top honours in the sport, which seeks to promote unity and sportsmanship.

“Among the countries set to take part in the championships include the hosts Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Cameroon, Benin, Rwanda, DRC Congo and Botswana, Others are Togo, Ghana, Chad, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Egypt, Madagascar, South Sudan, and Algeria.’ said County Secretary, Godfrey Akumali.

“Tchoukball is a relatively new ball game in the country. We look forward to introducing this ball game in our respective county schools and growing its following. We hope to qualify for the world championships in the near future. Our critical mandate as the county sports department is to grow the sport, nurture talent, and provide opportunities for Nairobi youth to grow,” said County Chief Officer Sports, Oscar Igaida,

In Tchoukball, either team can score at either end of the court.The objective for the team with possession of the ball is to throw the ball at the rebound surface after a maximum of three passes. After the ball hits the rebound surface, the ball must touch the floor outside of the forbidden zone to score a point.