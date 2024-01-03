Nairobi county ‘No Cash’ policy in revenue collection takes effect in City Hall

County Chief Officer for Revenue Administration in Nairobi City Wilson Gakuya, on Wednesday, led County Revenue officers in ensuring customers are effectively served and able to pay for various services at the Customer Service center, City Hall, Annexe.

According to Gakuya; “The Nairobi City County Government operates a NO CASH policy in revenue collection. Customers are advised to make their payments through the Nairobi City County Government Revenue collection accounts once they obtain their invoices,”

He explained that customers may also make payments through the Cooperative Bank or Equity Bank under the account name Nairobi City County Revenue Collection.

There is also a provision for a USSD Number *647# to make payments and the Nairobi eServices Portal – www.nairobiservices.go.ke

“Rates payers are also advised to visit the Nairobi Pay Customer Service Portal, City Hall Rates offices, or any Sub-county Finance offices for further clarification,” said the chief Officer