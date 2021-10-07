Nairobi county waives penalties, interests on land rates

by Christine Muchira
SourceCollins Anampiu
The Nairobi county government has issued a waiver on outstanding penalties and interests on land rates within the county.

The county government, in a notice Thursday said it had, in co-ordination with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services, approved a 100 per cent waiver on outstanding penalties for those who will pay for all outstanding principal arrears between October 1 and 31.

According to the notice, for one to take advantage of the waiver, billing and payment for the amount due will be undertaken through the Nairobi Revenue System (NRS).

To access the waiver, ratepayers are required to create an NRS account.

Alternatively, ratepayers can visit KRA offices at Times Tower Ground Floor banking hall, waiver customer care desk at the Sunken Parking and NMS Customer Care Desk at Green Park Bus Terminus.

  

