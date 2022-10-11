Nairobi county records 11 Covid-19 cases

12 people have tested positive from a sample size of 803 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 1.5pc.

Of the cases 11 are Kenyans while one is a foreigner; seven are females and five are males. Total confirmed positive cases are now 338,518 with cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,896,588.

In terms of County distribution, Nairobi reported 11 cases while Mombasa has one.

No discharges were recorded in the last 24 hours so the cumulative recoveries remain 332,810 of whom 279,184 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,626 are from various health facilities across the country.

Three patients are currently admitted, while 27 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. One other patient is on supplemental oxygen in the general ward.

The death toll remains the same at 5,678.

Vaccinations

As of October 10th 2022, a total of 22,210,667 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 18,089,438 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

An additional 2,698,062 are doses administered to those between 12 to below 18 years while 1,423,167 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 1,433 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours stands at 504.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 35.7pc. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...