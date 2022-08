Lenana High school 7 aside rugby team took advantage of playing at home, to register a comfortable 15-5 win over Jamhuri High school to advance to the quarter finals as the Nairobi County secondary schools Term Two Games entered day two Saturday at Lenana High School grounds . The team targets to win the remaining matches to secure a spot in the Nationals set to be held in Nakuru next month.

