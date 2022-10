The Newly elected Nairobi County Speaker Ken Ng’ondi says he will work with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to ensure residents of the City receive requisite services. Ng’ondi who attended a church service in Nairobi’s Embakasi area said he will execute his mandate to serve the electorate in line with the constitution. Timothy Kipnusu reports

