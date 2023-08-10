Nairobi County to 3,500 environmental staff

Nairobi County is on course to hire 3,500 environmental staff to be spread out throughout all the wards in Nairobi.

Speaking during the flagging off of additional fleet of 27 tippers in the county, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said his administration is seeking to ensure Nairobi retains its billing as the green city in the sun.

The additional tippers are part of 61 trucks and Refuse Compactors the county has bought to compliment its solid waste management efforts.

He was joined by Speaker Ken Ng’ondi, Majority Leader Imwatok and Executive leadership.