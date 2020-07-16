Nairobi County to have an App for Kazi Mtaani Initiative

Nairobi County is in the process of putting in a place an App for the Kazi Mtaani programme that will enable workers recruited to work in the programme clock in and out during working hours for accountability.

The Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega said the app will help in payment purposes as each worker will be required to work for a stipulated time.

“This App will solve mischief by individuals who clock in and out in the morning and then disappear without working and expect to be paid for work not done. This system will be safeguarded from abuse,” said Njega.

The RC who was speaking during the National Hygiene Programme meeting at his Boardroom, said the recruitment of the workers and supervisors for the Kazi Mtaani programme will be done as per the laid down structures through the relevant government ministries.

He said those recruited will be required to have working tools such as gumboots, face masks and gloves as per the agreed terms and will work in shifts.

The RC said he has received complaints that some youth from Imara Daima are objecting the shift system and the reduction of the payment from sh. 650 to sh. 455, warning the payment rates and the shift system will not change and those who are not ready to accept the terms are free to exit.

Kazi Mtaani Phase I payment was sh.650 per day while the Phase II is sh. 455 per day. The payment was reduced to enable the programme accommodate more jobless youths during this hard times of Covid-19 pandemic who are recruited from the informal settlements within the county.

“We will not condone people who incite others, we will be very firm on the matter, however, we are ready to listen to genuine grievances.” he added.

Njega said the Kazi Mtaani Phase II will be different from Phase I, as the projects to be undertaken are those that will leave a mark and legacy amongst the beneficiaries.

“We will engage the workers in painting government offices, constructing access roads, beautification and cleaning of Ngong, Mathare and Nairobi rivers among others,” he said.

Concerning complaints from Gikomba market traders, the RC once again reiterated the government’s commitment to empower and support the traders in their businesses and dismissed allegations that the state is removing the traders from the market.

“Nobody is being removed, the National Metropolitan Services is at the market to clear and open up access roads in the market, those spreading the rumours are distractors who want to paint the government in bad light,” he said.

Njega added that the government is also constructing a modern storey market at Gikomba market which is almost complete and will accommodate more traders.

The Kazi Mtaani Initiative piloted in April was on Monday rolled out by National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) throughout the country. Phase II of the program targets over 270,000 vulnerable youth in informal settlements who will be engaging in development projects as part of GoK’s economic responses to COVID-19.