Nairobi Design Week returns this April

‘Where We Live’ will be an exchange of information that connects our senses and environments.

The annual festival that promotes the Kenyan design community, in collaboration with local and international partners is back for its 2022 run. The event’s mission remains to show the importance of all design disciplines and their impact on economic, social, cultural and environmental development.

This year’s even theme is ‘where we live’ and will go down at Kazuri Beads Factory Site in Karen, Nairobi. The week’s festival is divided into two parts; festival and exhibition. The festival will take place on the 9th and 10th of April while the exhibition will happen from the 11th to 24th.

If you would like to participate, you can do so through exhibiting, being part of a collaborative installation, sharing projects and stories or through volunteering. You can expect to see exhibitors such as Quarter Acre Developers, Bespoke Bamboo Products, Sounds of Freedom, Jada Marshleys, The Ren’s and Non’s, and Starlight AR.

Last year’s Nairobi Design Week took place exclusively online.