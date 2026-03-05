Nairobi Design Week to begin Saturday

The 11th edition of Nairobi Design Week (NDW) returns from March 7th to 15th, 2026, under the theme ‘Let’s Be Human’, a call to celebrate humanity through design.

The event is hosted by Nairobi Design, an independent platform and agency that fosters meaningful collaboration and celebrates human creativity.

Speaking about the importance of the week-long event, Adrian Jankowiak, Founder & Director, Nairobi Design, said: “Humans still exist, we’re here, all around each other. Sometimes it’s easy

to get caught up and forget, so let’s explore how design brings our humanity to the forefront.”

Through exhibitions, workshops and talks, the festival will highlight both Kenyan and global innovations through design.

Some of the exhibitions and workshops will take place at Diba Studios in Ngara, the Goethe-Institut, Alliance Francaise and Shah Houses in Ngara.

Ticket prices start at KSh. 1,200 for adults and KSh. 600 for under 18s.