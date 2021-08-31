Nairobi Expressway: KeNHA to reopen roads by October 15th

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has Tuesday confirmed that it will reopen a number of roads by October 15th that had been sealed off so as to facilitate the construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

In a notice on Tuesday, KeNHA Acting Director-General David Muchilwa said the JKIA-Mlolongo section will be opened on September 10, 2021. the Westlands-James Gichuru section on September 30 while the Haile Selassie-UoN roundabout will be opened by October 15.

In addition, Muchilwa said that multi-agency teams have been dispatched to control traffic along the above routes to ensure rapid response in case of accidents, adequate and proper signage, and well-defined U-turn points.

“We also urge the motorists to exercise caution as they drive along this road and keep within the speed limits indicated along with other traffic signs,” he said.

Muchilwa said they are determined to fast track the ongoing works as they assure all road users that they will continually provide an adequate diversion for smooth flow of traffic.

“Over the weekend, major works have been ongoing to manage the flow of traffic concentrated along the JKIA-Mlolongo section. There has been recorded positive progress on the earthworks along that section of the road,” he said.

The section was earlier identified as one where motorists experienced extreme traffic congestion.

This statement comes amid consistent traffic snarl-ups along Mombasa road.

In addition, the agency also stated that it would ensure the contractor minimizes the dust during construction by sprinkling water.

Construction of the Ksh 59 billion Nairobi Expressway which started in 2020 will stretch 27 km (17 miles) across Nairobi, and it is meant to ease traffic flow in and out of the capital centre.