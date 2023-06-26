Nairobi Expressway to be closed for the Nairobi City Marathon

The Moja Expressway Company has announced that the Nairobi Expressway will be temporarily closed on Saturday and Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, the company said this will be done to allow for the Nairobi City Marathon, which is scheduled to take place on July 2.

“Please note that the Nairobi Expressway will be temporarily closed from Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 10 pm to Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 4 pm as we host the 2nd edition of the Nairobi City Marathon,” the notice reads.

Motorists have been asked to plan their journeys on the said dates.

“We kindly request all motorists and commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.”

This is the second edition of the action-packed marathon event.

More than 3000 athletes have registered for the marathon that will be held on July 2.

The marathon which was initially set to be held on May 21 will be held along the Nairobi Expressway and will comprise 42km, 21km, 10km, and 6km races.