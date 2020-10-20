Nairobi Gate, Kentainers sign landmark agreements

Nairobi’s premier logistics and warehouse park and Nairobi Gate has signed two landmark lease agreements with Kentainers Limited, a Joint Venture Company between Aquasantec International and Ramco Group.

The first transaction is for a two-acre lease including a 3,000m2 purpose-built factory with a warehousing component.

The second transaction will see Kentainers acquiring another two-acre tract of land that will house office buildings, and a client collections centre.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Mr. Nikhil Shah, Managing Director of Kentainers said, “We believe that operating from Nairobi Gate will ultimately benefit our customers through quicker deliveries and combining our manufacturing, warehousing, and administrative functions in one precinct. Quicker turn-around and easier access to the city and areas outside Nairobi will not only improve the customer experience but will be more cost effective to operate in the long-run.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Built on 100 acres of land, phase one of Ksh. 500M Industrial Park will comprise in excess of 200,000 m2 under roof once completed.

Nairobi Gate is ideally suited to accommodate large international warehousing, distribution, and manufacturing businesses with agencies represented in east Africa, as well as large local businesses including specialised goods manufacturers of high-value items such as pharmaceuticals and medical equipment as well as specialised electronics and engineering components. The construction of the industrial park is expected to be complete in ten months.

“The strategic location and amenities offered by Nairobi Gate made it an obvious choice for us to reach our growth objectives, not only in Kenya but the rest of the region as well. As one of the leading businesses in Kenya, it is important for us to proactively adapt to changing market conditions, exacerbated by events such as COVID-19. We believe that Nairobi Gate offers a strategic underpin to achieving these goals,” commented Mr. Amit Patel, CEO Ramco.

Developed by the Improvon Group in which Actis has an investment, Nairobi Gate forms part of the larger Northlands Mixed Use Scheme, ideally situated on the Eastern Bypass of Nairobi, providing easy access to key arterial roads, only 30 minutes away from Jomo Kenyatta international airport, the inland container depot and the Southern Bypass.

Stefano Contardo, Group CEO of Improvon said, “We are very excited to welcome Kentainers as tenants at Nairobi Gate. It is indeed a privilege but also a great responsibility to part of such an exciting project.

Despite challenges brought about by COVID-19, we drew on extensive experience as market leaders in developing ultra-modern, A-grade warehousing, distribution and logistics facilities according to client specifications and we are very proud to have completed phase one of Nairobi Gate successfully. We look forward to the inauguration of the park and the conclusion of a number of new leases in the pipeline, he added.

Nairobi Gate brings a ‘built to suit’ concept to Nairobi in response to the demand for grade A flexible distribution properties and is differentiated by good access, efficient circulation for trucks, generous loading facilities, multiple roller shutter doors and good height facilitating volumetric capacity for pallet storage.

A modern trend in logistics and warehouse parks is the integration of corporate office space with distribution facilities. This allows companies to increase their efficiency by consolidating operations.

The location is strategic to Nairobi’s 2030 spatial development plan and will accommodate turnkey projects accommodating tenants from mini units of 500 m2 up to warehouses of 10,000 m2 as well as land sale options.

Nairobi Gate expects to announce further lease transactions in the near future.