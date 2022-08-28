Nairobi Governor Sakaja promises to tackle garbage menace

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has promised to resolve the garbage menace across Nairobi County.

Speaking after touring the city on Saturday Sakaja, directed his team to look into the crisis within the next few days promising to have a city of order, dignity and opportunity for all.

Toured various parts of the City this morning with my officers. I have given firm directions on resolving the current garbage problem across Nairobi in the next few days. We will have a city of order, dignity, hope and opportunity for all. pic.twitter.com/I4ZlhoOMTY — Johnson Arthur Sakaja (@SakajaJohnson) August 27, 2022

He further promised to fulfil the pledges he made to Nairobians in his manifesto, among them improved administration and development of water infrastructure by unblocking water and sewerage projects as well as addressing the distribution of water in underserved and non-served areas.

The former Nairobi Senator took his oath of office as the new county chief together with his deputy Njoroge Muchiri on Thursday presided over by Lady Justice Roseline Apiri presided.

In attendance was the president elect William Samoei Ruto, NMS Director General Mohammed Badi and Speaker Benson Mutura.