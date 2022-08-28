Nairobi Governor Sakaja promises to tackle garbage menace

ByChristine Muchira/Collins Anampiu
Tags
GARBAGE COLLECTION NAIROBI COUNTY

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has promised to resolve the garbage menace across Nairobi County.

Speaking after touring the city on Saturday Sakaja, directed his team to look into the crisis within the next few days promising to have a city of order, dignity and opportunity for all.

He further promised to fulfil the pledges he made to Nairobians in his manifesto, among them improved administration and development of water infrastructure by unblocking water and sewerage projects as well as addressing the distribution of water in underserved and non-served areas.

The former Nairobi Senator took his oath of office as the new county chief together with his deputy Njoroge Muchiri on Thursday presided over by Lady Justice Roseline Apiri presided.

In attendance was the president elect William Samoei Ruto, NMS Director General Mohammed Badi and Speaker Benson Mutura.

  

Latest posts

CS Magoha extends junior secondary selection by 10 days

Christine Muchira

Kenya marks the 12th anniversary of promulgation of Constitution

Christine Muchira

Two die crossing flooded Kerio River 

Christine Muchira

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: