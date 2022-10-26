Nairobi Governor Sakaja unveils 10 member CEC nominees

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has unveiled 10 County Executive Committee nominees who he says he will work with to make Nairobi a working city of Order, Dignity, Hope and Opportunity for all.

“We introduce the nominees for County Executive Committee Members for Nairobi City County Government. This team of men and women have been carefully selected to meet the challenge of the responsibility before them,” He said.

The team is made up of Charles Kerich who will be in charge of Finance and Economic Affairs, Michael Gumo who will head Innovation and Digital Economy, Brian Mulama who will be in charge of Talent, Skills Development and Care, Patrick Mbogo who head Mobility and Works.

Others are Built Environment and Urban Planning CEC Stephen Gathuita Mwangi, Boroughs Administration and Personnel CEC Ibrahim Auma Nyangoya and Business and Hustler Opportunities CEC Rosemary Kariuki.

The Governor has introduced two sectors; Boroughs Administration and Personnel, as well as Business and Hustler Opportunities, who will report directly to Deputy Governor Muchiri.

The Governor has also nominated Maureen Njeri spearhead a Green Nairobi (Environment, Water, Food and Agriculture), Dr. Anastasia Mutethya Nyalita who will be in charge of Health, Wellness and Nutrition, Suzanne Silantoi to be in charge of Inclusivity, Public Participation and Customer Service while Dr. Jairus Musumba is the nominee for the position of County Secretary.

“This afternoon, I shall forward their names to the Nairobi City County Assembly, for approval, and we expect that they should be assuming office by mid next month,” Sakaja said.

The Governor has also made several other appointments within the County Government.

David Njoroge has been appointed the County Chief of Staff, Lawrence Wambua is the Economic Affairs Advisor, Elias Mutuma is the County Legal Advisor, Dr Samora Otieno is the Health Advisor, William Ndung’u ‘Fazul’ is the Political Advisor, Prof. Washington Yotto Ochieng is the Mobility Advisor, John Mwangi will be in charge of Urban and Regional Planning while Priscilla Mahinda is his Private Secretary.

“We have been in office for 62 days and if there is one thing we are now, more than ever, convinced of, is that we can make Nairobi work. We have, following continued consultations with the people of Nairobi, set out our priority areas; to make Nairobi green again, to get Nairobi moving, to promote health and wellness, return basic services,” Governor Sakaja said.