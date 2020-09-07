Nairobi Governor Sonko to face fresh charges

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is expected to take a fresh plea on the 14th in a 10 million shilling graft case against him after the prosecution amended the charge sheet to include abuse of office charges.

Chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti ordered the defense to be served with all un-redacted documents through a common email 36 hours before the hearing of the case.

The Prosecution was also ordered to supply a schedule of the chronology they will use to call witnesses within seven days of the hearing.

The prosecution has lined up 20 witnesses with the trial expected to take approximately 144 hours.

Meanwhile, High Court Judge Mumbi Ngugi has deferred the murder plea taking of Chris Obure and Robert Bodo who are face murder charges in the death of Kevin Omwenga to Wednesday this week.

This is to allow Obure argue his application challenging the murder trial.

He wants the murder case quashed adding that he should be used as a prosecution witness.

Kevin Omwenga was found murdered three weeks ago in an apartment in Kilimani area.