‘Nairobi Half Life’ to begin streaming on Netflix

The film will debut on October 21st.

Popular Kenyan film Nairobi Half Life is scheduled to debut on the international streamer, Netflix, on October 21st.

Netflix Kenya announced the news via social media tweeting, “Get ready to watch these amazing talents…”

Get ready to watch these amazing talents on #NairobiHalfLife, launching 21st of October pic.twitter.com/i5dPj1MXi4 — Netflix Kenya (@NetflixKE) October 16, 2022

The crime feature film originally premiered on September 2nd, 2012 to packed cinemas in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa. Its theatrical run spanned 22 Weeks making history as the first local film to run for more than three weeks at local cinemas, at the time. The Internationally-acclaimed and award-winning Nairobi Half Life, still holds the record for cinema attendance for a local film in Kenya.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Todd McCarthy praised the film, after watching it at the 2012 AFI Fest: “This dynamic Crime Drama comes across as fundamentally honest and vividly realistic.”

The cast and crew recently celebrated the film’s 10-year anniversary at a We Watch Kenyan screening at the iHub.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...