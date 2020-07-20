The United Nations (UN) in conjunction with Nairobi Hospital with the support of the national government has embarked on the establishment of a specialized treatment facility for COVID-19 patients in critical condition.

The 1.1 billion shillings project which consists of a 150 bed capacity including 25 ICU and 50 HDU beds, an operating theatre, laboratory as well as radiology diagnostics is expected to serve both UN personnel and Kenyans.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo who spoke during the groundbreaking ceremony said the facility will be able to cater to Kenyans and the over 20,000 UN staff based in Kenya, Africa, and beyond.

Omamo said the facility is also an illustration of Kenya’s peace-keeping role in the region. She assured the UN of the Ministry’s support and commitment towards facilitating its work in the country. The project is expected to be complete in eight weeks.

It will complement efforts to boost the country’s health sector to effectively respond to the rising COVID-19 cases.