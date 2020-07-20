Nairobi Hospital to set up COVID-19 center

Written By: Kamuche Menza
14

The facility will have an operating theater, laboratory, radiology and physiology services and 150 beds, including 25 intensive-care and 50 high-dependency units

The United Nations (UN) in conjunction with Nairobi Hospital with the support of the national government has embarked on the establishment of a specialized treatment facility for COVID-19 patients in critical condition.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The 1.1 billion shillings project which consists of a 150 bed capacity including 25 ICU and 50 HDU beds, an operating theatre, laboratory as well as radiology diagnostics is expected to serve both UN personnel and Kenyans.

Also Read  Victims of lead poisoning awarded Ksh 1.3b compensation

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo who spoke during the groundbreaking ceremony said the facility will be able to cater to Kenyans and the over 20,000 UN staff based in Kenya, Africa, and beyond.

Also Read  COVID-19: WHO reports record single-day global increase in cases

Omamo said the facility is also an illustration of Kenya’s peace-keeping role in the region. She assured the UN of the Ministry’s support and commitment towards facilitating its work in the country. The project is expected to be complete in eight weeks.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

It will complement efforts to boost the country’s health sector to effectively respond to the rising COVID-19 cases.

Also Read  All parliamentary committee vacancies filled
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR