Nairobi hosts major conference on nutrition, food systems

Nutritionists and researchers are meeting in Nairobi starting Tuesday for a four-day conference meant to look at food systems and nutrition equity in the country.

The conference is happening under the auspices of the Kenya Nutritionists and Dieticians Institute (KNDI) and brings together food experts from the region to deliberate on the imbalances in food systems that are blamed for unhealthy diets.

KNDI CEO Dr. David Okeyo says there is a need for Kenyans to reduce the dominance of cereals and instead embrace the consumption of healthy foods such as fruits and vegetables. Dr. Okeyo called on policy implementers to focus on addressing iniquities in food systems, especially those afflicting the poor in society.

The theme of the 3rd international conference is ‘sustainable food systems, diet, health inequalities, and policy’.