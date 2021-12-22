Nairobi-Kisumu train gets stuck momentary before resuming service

A Kenya Railways train from Nairobi stalled on the way while en route to Kisumu on Tuesday evening.

One of the wagons of the recently re-commissioned train derailed in the Muhoroni area leaving hundreds of passengers stranded for some time. Amid concern y members of the public, Kenya Railways noted that the development was not anything major, only attributing the incident to the rainfall being experienced in most parts of the country.

“We wish to inform the public that the Kisumu bound train encountered a slight hitch occasioned by the heavy rains that earlier pounded the Muhoroni area. The issue has since been sorted out and the train is already on the way to Kisumu.” KR said in an update Tuesday night.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused as a result.” The corporation management added

The train was making a second trip to Kisumu after the resumption of passenger services in the Nairobi-Kisumu route last week.