Nairobi lawmakers attend City Hall sitting as Nairobi Assembly debate BBI Bill

A section of pro-Building Bridges Initiative lawmakers are currently in attendance as members of Nairobi County Assembly debate the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja led fellow lawmakers nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Embakasi East’s Babu Owino, and Makadara’s George Aladwa as guests in Thursday afternoon sitting.

Also in attendance is former Nairobi County Woman Rep Rachel Shebesh.

In an exercise whose outcome is eagerly-awaited, the assembly’s Justice and legal Joseph Komu moved the motion to adopt the bill and seconded by Kennedy Obuya.

If current happenings in the chamber are anything to go by, then it is highly likely that the bill will sail given that both the majority and minority leaders have expressed their support.

In declaring their support for the BBI bill, they said its provisions will transform Nairobi, citing the five percent kitty to the ward levels.

As at the time we filed this report, virtually all members of Nairobi county assembly were in attendance with only two apologies.