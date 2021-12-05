Nairobi leads in recruiting youths for Kazi Mtaani project

Nairobi County is leading among counties that have recorded the highest number of youth who have expressed in the Kazi Mtaani Phase three which is set to be launched.

179,000 youths registered in Nairobi while Kiambu and Nakuru registered 78,000 and 60,000 respectively. Elgeyo Marakwet recorded the lowest with 8,036, Lamu 8,105 and Samburu 9,679.

At least 1,158,893 youth registered countrywide for the programme. The data from the State Department of Housing revealed that on a daily average 77,259 people registered for the programme.

The Registration for the programme kicked off on November 19, 2021, when the government launched the Kazi Mtaani Registration Website.

The third phase is said to be robust and will be implemented in over 900 informal settlements across all 47 counties and will end in June 2022.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said the youth will receive extensive training on life skills such as setting up businesses, HIV/Aids prevention, mental health and counseling, and basic skills in masonry and carpentry.