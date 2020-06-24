Nairobi leads with 2,428 Coronavirus cases

Nairobi and Mombasa counties continue to account for highest number of cases recorded.

According to the latest statistics by the Ministry of Health, Nairobi is leading with 2,428 cases, followed by Mombasa, with 1,304.

Busia and Kajiado, which have had many cases of cross border truck drivers follow with, 361 and 179 cases respectively.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi says the two counties have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 at 107.9 and 55.2 per 100,000 population respectively, as compared to 10.4 per 100,000 for the whole country.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Dr Mwangangi spoke on Wednesday during the COVID-19 daily briefing. She noted that from the statistics, and the projection, it is becoming less tenable to isolate all confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospital-based treatment facilities.

Kenya is the only country in the region that is implementing home-based care management to combat the Coronavirus disease.

She said Nairobi and Mombasa were high burden counties because the first importations started within the counties.

“There are certain variables when it comes to adherence of measures. These are urban towns with high mobility which has contributed to the high attack rate”… she said.

40 out of 47 counties have reported cases of COVID-19, which amounts to 85 per cent of the counties in the country.

Distribution of cases per county:

Nairobi (2,428) Mombasa (1,304), Busia (361) Kajiado (179), Kiambu, (155), UasinGishu, (66), Migori (59), Kilifi (52), Kwale (51), Machakos (44), Nakuru (32), Garissa (25), Taita Taveta (25), Kisumu (20), Mandera (18), .

Others are Wajir (17), Meru (15), Turkana (15), Siaya (12), Kitui (11), Nyeri (9), Bungoma (7), Isiolo (7), Murang ra (6), Homa Bay (5), Kisii (4), Kakamega (3), Kericho (3), Laikipia (3), Makueni (3), Narok (3), Embu (2), Bomet (1), Elgeyo Marakwet (1), Kirinyaga (1), Marsabit (1), Nandi (1), Nyamira (1), Trans Nzoia (1) and Vihiga (1).

So far the country cases have surpassed the 5000 mark with COVID-19 peak projected to be in August and September.