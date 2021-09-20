Nairobi Litfest scheduled for October

The event is organised by Book Bunk.

The Nairobi Litfest stylised NBO Litfest is scheduled to take place from October 7th to 9th virtually as the country continues to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

The event will be its inaugural edition and will be available thereafter on the Book Bunk social media handles and on their YouTube channel. The event is available to all who have an internet connection as the event will stream live on their YouTube platform.

What activities to look forward to

The festival will kick off with Book Bunk’s founders, Wanjiru Koinange and Angela Wachuka, providing an overview of NBO Litfest, the inspiration behind this first edition, and how it is informed by their work of restoring libraries in Nairobi.

Later, that day, a conversation with Rémy Ngamije. Remy will talk about his debut novel, The Eternal Audience of One and how this story relates to cities, their nuances, strangeness, quirks, beauty and everydayness.

Additionally, you should also look out for all of their literary programming as well as virtual concerts.

Visit Book Bunk for more details about the event.