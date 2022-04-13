Nairobi man fined Kshs 100,000 or one-year jail term for shoplifting

A 22-year-old man has been ordered to pay a fine of Ksh100,000 or serve a one-year jail term for stealing cooking oil and other assorted goods worth Ksh3,165 from Naivas Supermarket along Moi Avenue.

Appearing before Milimani Chief Magistarte Wendy Michemi, Alvin Linus Chivondo admitted to the charge, but in his defense said he was simply trying to fend for his family after going hungry for three days.

“I have a four-month-old baby and I couldn’t feed my family. Your honour, you can see I only stole food items. I can’t feed my family since I lost my job,” he pleaded.

He is allegedly accused of stealing 5kgs of rice, 5 litres of cooking oil, 2kgs of sugar and other items.

Meanwhile, ODM Leader has called for Chivondo to be released unconditionally.

Meanwhile, the Employment and Labor Relations Court has issued orders stopping National Social Security Fund (NSSF) from recruiting eight new General Managers, and others.

In a petition filed by the Consumer Federation of Kenya through lawyer Henry Kurauka, the court ruled that the human resource instruments used to recruit the managers were ineffective since they were not approved by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The instruments are to be presented to the PSC within 21 days from the date of judgment.

Elsewhere, an Eldoret Court has released 15 people accused of stoning Raila Odinga’s helicopter due to lack of evidence.

Two of their co-accused will however remain behind bars pending prosecution.