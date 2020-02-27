Nairobi MCA’s set to investigate implications of County take over

Members of the Nairobi County Assembly are set to investigate and report the implications of a decision by the County Government to transfer some county functions to the National Government.

An ad-hoc committee of the house will be tasked with looking at the ramifications of the decision and report to the house in two weeks.

This comes as Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa rubbished claims the embattled Nairobi Governor was boxed into a corner to surrender the county functions.

