Nairobi Mobility CECM pledges improved infrastructure across City

The newly-appointed County Executive for Mobility and Works, Ibrahim Auma has assured Nairobi residents that the county government will improve the city’s infrastructure.

Mr Auma who was speaking during his inaugural team meeting with the Mobility and Works sector, undertook to ensure the Mobility and Works sector would embark on more innovation, efficiency, and collaboration to enhance the City’s infrastructure and street lighting.

“We want to look at the sector’s quick wins and how soon we can ensure Nairobians feel us on the ground through implementation and revival of stalled projects and continued rehabilitation of new projects. We will also ensure the reduction of vandalism of street lighting bulbs and poles,” said CEC, Auma.

During the meeting, Mr. Auma established key protocols aimed at enhancing the sector’s performance. He also outlined his expectations for comprehensive updates on sector strategies, policies, human resources, budget planning, procurement, and the status of sector installations.

Mr Auma, reaffirmed his commitment to building a stronger, more efficient Mobility and Works sector, expressing confidence in the team’s ability to achieve significant milestones.

He further encouraged the staff to work together to meet the needs of the county’s residents and businesses.