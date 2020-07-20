Nairobi, Mombasa report high COVID-19 attack rates

Chief Administration Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr. Rashid Aman has warned that the COVID-19 situation is worrying noting that the positive cases have been on an upward trend since last week something that has caused panic among people.

Nairobi and Mombasa Counties continue to record the highest attack rates of COVID-19, at 176.1 and 151.9 per 100,000 population, respectively, when compared to 28.1 per 100,000 for the rest of the country.

The situation he says should worry everyone that we are not in normal time.

The virus has now spread in all counties except three namely; Baringo, West Pokot and Samburu.

“ It is our hope and prayer that the three counties remain that way. However, realities of life are different. This virus has spread in almost every village and town in the country and probably there are many undetected cases as the targeted testing that continues throughout the country may unravel different scenarios. The available data as of yesterday indicates that 13, 353 confirmed cases, 12, 468 or 93 percent are local transmissions.” He said

“As of Sunday, Nairobi had 7,744 cases followed by Mombasa with 1, 835, while Kiambu which borders Nairobi is third with 769. Kajiado and Busia being at the border points, have recorded 694 and 635 cases respectively, while Machakos, which shoulders a lot of cross border trucks in Athi River, has 372 cases, with Migori also at the border, coming in seventh, with 215 cases.” Added the CAS

So far Nakuru has 195 cases, Uasin Gishu 166, Kilifi 95, Makueni 72, Kwale 56, Taita Taveta 43, Kisumu 41, Garissa 36, Narok 35, Siaya 31, Meru 25, Lamu 24, Laikipia 22, Nyeri 22, Turkana 22, Mandera 20, Murang’a 20, Kericho 19, Wajir 19, Kitui 18, Kisii 15, Isiolo 13, Kakamega 13, Bungoma 12, Vihiga 9, Nandi 8, Homa Bay 6, Marsabit 6, Trans Nzoia 6, Nyamira 5, Bomet 4, Embu 2, Kirinyaga 2, Nyandarua 2, Tana River 2, Tharaka Nithi 2 and Elgeyo Marakwet 1.

He said the figures should worry anyone who cares about the country and that it should not be business as usual and urged Kenyans to adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines and measures to curtail any further spread.

While regretting that some Kenyans were not taking the disease seriously and adhering to laid down protocols, Dr. Aman asked Kenyans to avoid congregating at social places including funerals which have become the main area where the transmission of the novel virus is taking place.

“In the past few days, we have continued to observe misbehavior by our people, including some of our leaders who are hell bent on flouting all measures we have put in place. I am saddened that particularly here in Nairobi where the numbers are growing in their hundreds everyday, a a lot of people do not seem to care and have thrown all caution to the wind.”

“ We are aware that some of our people are not taking this disease seriously. And some do not believe in the figures given by the Government. This is not true my friends! Do not behave like ‘doubting Thomases’ waiting until one of your family members is infected for you to act. If we must save our country from the pandemic, we have no other option, but to follow them strictly.” He added.

Today (Monday) 418 people tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample size of 2,474 tested. This now brings to 13,771 the case load in the country and the cumulative tests now stand at 246, 361.

Four more people succumbed to the disease bringing the death toll to 238.

On a positive note, 494 patients had recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 5,616.