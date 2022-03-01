Nairobi motorists advised over closure of Kangundo Road junction

Nairobi motorists have been cautioned to take note of closure of a section of the Eastern Bypass at the Kangundo Road Junction overpass for a period of one month.

In a statement shared Tuesday, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) announced that the road would be closed from Thursday 3rd March, 2022 to Tuesday 3rd May, 2022.

The closure will be due to the ongoing expansion and dualling of the Eastern Bypass.

Motorists heading to Embakasi will be diverted to the slip road below the overpass.

KURA also advised motorists and pedestrians to be careful when approaching that section and strictly follow diversions as guided by the traffic signs and the traffic marshals on site.

“We request the public to be patient as we work to improve road safety and enhance urban mobility,” read the statement.