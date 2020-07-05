Three governors from Central Kenya economic block and Kenya Railways officials Friday conducted a familiarization tour of the ongoing rehabilitation of Nairobi-Nanyuki railway line.

Governors Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua) Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia) and Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri) said rehabilitation of the railway line will spur social-economic development in Central Kenya.

Speaking during a meeting with the business community and the corporation officials at Kiganjo station in Nyeri County, the governors led by their chairman Francis Kimemia called on Kenya railways to handle encroachment of the corporation land in a humane manner devoid of demolitions of hundreds of buildings and other properties.

The governors said products expected to be ferried through the railway line that collapsed many years ago are tea, coffee, livestock and horticulture produce.

Kimemia added that the region also had minerals that can be transported through the railway line and identified Vivo energy and total Kenya who have fuel depots in Nanyuki town as some of the companies that have pledged to use the line.

On his part, the Nyeri governor said the railway line will boost the economic growth of the region and urged Kenya Railways to engage owners of buildings, leaders and residents before demolishing the earmarked buildings.

“The corporation should not just wake up and demolish buildings, engage their owners and relocate them to other areas,” Mutahi advised.

He said the cooperation should not let people regret revival of the line for losing their investments.