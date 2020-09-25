Nairobi national park reserve increased to 78,000 acres

The Nairobi National Park wildlife ecosystem increased in size to 78,000 acres after 49,000 more acres of land was annexed to the initial 29,000-acre sanctuary.

This happened after the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and Swara Plains Conservancy declared 32,000 and 15,000 acres of land respectively for wildlife conservation.

A press statement to newsrooms on Friday indicates that the government has also added 2,000 acres of land from Sheep and Goat Ranch to Nairobi National Park whose title will be under the Kenya Wildlife Service.

The latest developments will provide a wildlife corridor to inter-connect Nairobi National Park, Swara and ILRI conservancies.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary (CS) Najib Balala on Thursday handed over registration certificates to the two conservancies at a ceremony held at the Swara Plains Wildlife Conservancy.

“I wish to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the two conservancies on behalf of the government and the people of Kenya for this wonderful gift that will ensure our unique biodiversity thrives for posterity. This will be an essential wildlife corridor, for the animal population in Nairobi National Park,” the CS said.

The CS added that Nairobi National Park is not big enough to meet the ecological requirements of its wildlife populations throughout the year.

“On the Northern side, we are looking into acquiring 1,500 acres of land to extend the Nairobi National Park to Ngong Forest. We hope that all this will enable Nairobi National Park to be listed and declared a world heritage site,” the CS said.

Balala also officially inaugurated the task force on wildlife corridor connectivity between Nairobi National Park and the Athi-Kapiti Plains.

“Their work is crucial and I expect that this taskforce will in the next three months clearly indicate where we will create a corridor to enable wildlife to migrate freely from Nairobi National Park to Swara-Kapiti plains,” he added