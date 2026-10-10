Nairobi paints three zebra crossings pink in Breast Cancer awareness drive

Three zebra crossings at City Hall, the Supreme Court and Archives in Nairobi have been painted pink in an initiative aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer and early detection.

The project was undertaken by Hermosa Paints in partnership with Mapema Ndio Breast, placing breast cancer awareness messages in busy public spaces across the city.

The crossings are intended to encourage conversations about breast health and prompt members of the public to seek reliable information on screening and care.

The initiative comes as breast cancer awareness campaigns continue to emphasise the importance of early detection and seeking medical advice from qualified health professionals.

The three locations, which attract pedestrians visiting public offices and moving through the city centre, provide a visible platform for the campaign beyond traditional awareness events.