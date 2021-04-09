Nairobi politician Ibrahim Johnny Ahmed passes

Former Kamukunji MP aspirant Ibrahim Ahmed Yusuf, popularly known as Johnny has died in Nairobi.
Johnny who served as Deputy Secretary-General of Jamia Mosque died on Friday morning and will be buried at 12pm at Lang’ata Muslim Cemetery.
Though the cause of his sudden death is yet to be established, he is said to have been battling kidney problems for years.
Many have eulogizing him as a man with a great heart.
@TheODMparty: We mourn the death of our member & former candidate for the Kamkunji Parliamentary seat Ibrahim Ahmed (Johnny) @Ibrahimjohnny who has been battling kidney problems for years. As a party, we appreciate the time we shared together & the ideas he gave. We pray for his soul to RIP.
@JimnahMbaru: I have learnt with great sorrow that our great friend Ibrahim Ahmed (JOHNNY) has passed on. He was a man with a great heart and was able to accommodate many people from all walks of life. May his soul rest in eternal peace.
fan, Hon. Ibrahim Ahmed Yusuf aka Johnny. I will personally miss you bro. To the family, poleni sana for the loss.
@Asmali77: A good Muslim. A community leader. A brother. My friend. My Allah grant Ibrahim Ahmed (Johnny) Jannah. We spoke 2 days ago. He was doing very well. His usual positive vibe. Inalilahi Waina Ilahi Rajiun. We lost an amazing human being not only in Eastleigh but across the world.
@RAbdiAnalyst: Gutted by the news of the sudden death of my lifelong friend, Ibrahim “Johnny”. A wonderfully warm and charming human with a great sense of humour. We will miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, relatives and friends. A great loss for Eastleigh and Kenya.
@ItsGeorgeKegoro: Shocked to learn about the death Ibrahim Ahmed “Johnny” a very good man and a classmate at the law school.
@ongwen: Ibrahim Ahmed aka Johnny worked closely and well during the National Constitutional Conference (Bomas), Katiba Watch initiative and during the NO Campaign in the 2005 referendum. A patriot to the bone. Rest in power Johnny.
