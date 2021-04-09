Nairobi politician Ibrahim Johnny Ahmed passes

Former Kamukunji MP aspirant Ibrahim Ahmed Yusuf, popularly known as Johnny has died in Nairobi.

Johnny who served as Deputy Secretary-General of Jamia Mosque died on Friday morning and will be buried at 12pm at Lang’ata Muslim Cemetery.

Though the cause of his sudden death is yet to be established, he is said to have been battling kidney problems for years.

Many have eulogizing him as a man with a great heart.