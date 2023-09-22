Nairobi Railway Matatu terminus to be closed on Sunday

Kenya Railway has announced a temporary closure of the Nairobi Railway matatu terminus on Sunday, September 24, in order to carry out a Ground Penetration Radar (GPR) utility survey.

In a notice Friday, Kenya Railways Managing Director announced that the closure is an integral part of the design and planning process for the New Nairobi Central Railway Station, which is a key component of the Nairobi Railway City Project.

The terminus will be temporarily closed from 0600hrs to 1800hrs.

Motorists have been advised to utilize alternative pick-up and drop-off points during this period.

Matatus serving Ngong Road and Valley Road routes have been directed to pick up and drop off passengers at Green Park.

Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) operating along Lang’ata Road and Mombasa Road will conduct passenger pickups and drop-offs at Agip Bus Bay, located opposite Posta City Square, as well as on the street between Neno Evangelism Church and Shell Petrol Station, situated off Haile Selassie Avenue.

The proposed Nairobi Railway City which was initiated during Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, will be situated within 425 acres between Haile Sellasie Avenue, Uhuru Highway, Landhies Road and Bunyala Road and seeks to expand and decongest the Central Business District.