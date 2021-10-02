Nairobi records less than 50 Covid-19 cases as 298 people test positive

298 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 6,451 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 4.6 percent and total confirmed positive cases are now 250,023 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,569,174

In a statement Saturday on the Covid-19 situation in the country, Health Cabinet Secretary (CS), Mutahi Kagwe said from the cases 295 of them are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners. 158 males while 140 are females. The youngest is a three-month-old baby while the oldest is 102 years.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 35, Kitui 34, Nyeri 32,Kericho 29, Nakuru 25, Kisii 13, Baringo 13, Kiambu 12, Tharaka Nithi 11, Embu 10, Garissa 6, Kakamega 6, Makueni 6, Migori 6, Laikipia 5, Siaya 5, Machakos 5, Nandi 5, Marsabit 4, Kajiado 4, Kilifi 4, Kirinyaga 4, Bungoma 3, Mombasa 2, Narok 2, Kisumu 2, Busia 2, Meru 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Kwale 2, West Pokot 2, Murang’a 2, Bomet 1, Isiolo 1 and Lamu 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (7), 10-19 years (15), 20-29 years (58), 30-39 (64), 40-49 (44), 50- 59 (35), 60 years and above (75).

The CS noted that 399 patients have recovered from the disease with 379 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 20 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Total recoveries now stand at 242,227 of whom 195,874 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 46,353 are from various health facilities countrywide,” Kagwe said.

Sadly, the CS said three patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,131.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (0), 40-49 years (0), 50-59 years (2), 60 years and above (1).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (38), 20- 29 (139), 30-39 years (374), 40-49 years (596), 50-59 years (966) 60 years and above (2,961).

A total of 953 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,055 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 56 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 36 of whom are on ventilatory support and 19 on supplemental oxygen. One patient is under observation.

Another 315 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 306 of them in general wards and 9 in High Dependency Units (HDU).