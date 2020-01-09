Nairobi Regeneration Committee receives green light to run county affairs

The Nairobi Regeneration Committee has received the green light to run Nairobi county affairs in a move that is likely to spark uproar.

In a special sitting, the Members of the County Assembly resolved to have the regeneration committee spearhead development at the county as part of addressing the county leadership crisis.

Speaker Elachi convened the Thursday meeting at the County headquarters to deliberate on the leadership situation in the County after Governor Mike Sonko who is facing graft charges was barred from office.

The speaker also warned a section of MCAs against spreading falsehoods that some of the senior county officials who were suspended by the embattled governor have been bribing MCAs to have them re-instated.

The speaker further directed that pending bills especially those of special groups be settled before February when the house resumes.

During the meeting, MCA’s steered clear of debating the nomination of a Deputy Governor by Governor Mike Sonko who was blocked from his duties owing to a court order.