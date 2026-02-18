Local NewsMoreNEWS

Nairobi remains under county leadership, Ruto assures

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

A day after the Nairobi City County and the National Government signed a Ksh80 billion cooperation agreement, President William Ruto has assured residents that the county remains under the leadership of Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Speaking in the Lucky Summer area of Ruaraka sub-county while inspecting ongoing development projects, Ruto said the pact is meant to support development project in Nairobi and not take over of county functions.

“Nairobi haijakuwa handed over. Mimi niko na kazi ya kutosha ya kufanya kitaifa. Ile tumefanya ni ushirikiano, ili tuweze kujenga city yetu. Mimi kazi yangu ni kusaidia kuhakikisha Nairobi inaendelea,” he said.

Ruto noted that the partnership aims to develop Nairobi into a modern, functional city that is livable, secure, orderly, and environmentally responsible.

He said initiatives like the Nairobi River Regeneration and Engineering Works Programme are reshaping the city’s future by strengthening resilience, enhancing competitiveness, and positioning Nairobi as a globally respected capital.

Ruto urged leaders and residents to focus on service delivery rather than political noise, saying the time for politics will come later.

Majority of domestic workers don’t access social protection
Cases of teenage pregnancies in the country on the decline, NCPD
EACC transfers 35 properties worth Ksh 5B, cash assets exceeding Ksh 511M
Pastor Ezekiel Odero to know fate Tuesday

He said his administration is focused on delivering on its promises with a track record that sets them apart from his political rivals.

“We have a track record for what we have done. We can account for our present and we have a plan and an agenda for the future. Our competitors neither have a track record for anything they have done before,” said Ruto.

The President was accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Governor Sakaja, nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda, Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri, Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris, and other leaders.

Health Silk Road: Forum on latest treatment of severe malaria to be held in Kisumu
PSC approves expansion of JOOTRH staff
20 Heads of State expected in Nairobi for Climate Summit
The Power of Grassroots Political Movements
NACADA urges religious leaders to tackle drug abuse in Siaya and Busia
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article All set ahead of ANZA Mixed Martial Arts 
- Advertisement -
Latest News
All set ahead of ANZA Mixed Martial Arts 
Sports
Muli vows to lead Kamba nation to “Promised Land”
County News NEWS
Kenya Open bound players out to break the duck as Betika sponsors five
Golf Sports
Kenya receives 21,000 doses of injectable HIV prevention drug
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Former PM Raila Odinga dies at 80

County NewsNEWS

Summit discusses future of grain trade in Africa

Local News

Machogu says another Ksh3.9 Billion scholarship fund released to public universities

International News

South Sudan army recaptures Nasir town from White Army militia

Show More