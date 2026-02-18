Nairobi remains under county leadership, Ruto assures

A day after the Nairobi City County and the National Government signed a Ksh80 billion cooperation agreement, President William Ruto has assured residents that the county remains under the leadership of Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Speaking in the Lucky Summer area of Ruaraka sub-county while inspecting ongoing development projects, Ruto said the pact is meant to support development project in Nairobi and not take over of county functions.

“Nairobi haijakuwa handed over. Mimi niko na kazi ya kutosha ya kufanya kitaifa. Ile tumefanya ni ushirikiano, ili tuweze kujenga city yetu. Mimi kazi yangu ni kusaidia kuhakikisha Nairobi inaendelea,” he said.

Ruto noted that the partnership aims to develop Nairobi into a modern, functional city that is livable, secure, orderly, and environmentally responsible.

He said initiatives like the Nairobi River Regeneration and Engineering Works Programme are reshaping the city’s future by strengthening resilience, enhancing competitiveness, and positioning Nairobi as a globally respected capital.

Ruto urged leaders and residents to focus on service delivery rather than political noise, saying the time for politics will come later.

He said his administration is focused on delivering on its promises with a track record that sets them apart from his political rivals.

“We have a track record for what we have done. We can account for our present and we have a plan and an agenda for the future. Our competitors neither have a track record for anything they have done before,” said Ruto.

The President was accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Governor Sakaja, nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda, Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri, Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris, and other leaders.