Nairobi resident files petition seeking removal of Judge Chitembwe

A fresh petition has been filed at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seeking the removal of High Court Judge Juma Said Chitembwe.

Francis Wambua wants chitembwe kicked out claiming he is not fit to hold office due to his alleged involvement in corruption.

Wambua argues that he has tangible and credible information that the judge used his relative as a proxy to conduct dubious land dealings have acted in a deal that involved the ousted Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Wambua also claim the judge has been using some of his relatives as proxy to cover up his corrupt dealings.

Wambua further claims that he is in possession with telephone conversations between the judge and a group of lawyers who had approached the judges to rule against Sonko in his petition blocking his removal from office.

He accuses the Judge of demonstrating open bias and malice when handling Sonko’s cases.

Wambua has implored the JSC to expeditiously hear and determine the petition he has tabled seeking to oust Justice Chitembwe from office.