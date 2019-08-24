Nairobi residents will soon say goodbye to water problems

Residents of Nairobi city and its environs are set to benefit from continuous supply of water when a major project scheduled to be completed within the next one year is concluded.

Water and sanitation Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui says the Gigiri reservoir commonly known as northern collector tunnel is on schedule for completion next year.

Nairobi city which has had a deficit of up to 250,000 cubic meters relies on waters from Ndakaini and Sasumwa dams.

The northern water collector tunnel referred otherwise known as the Gigiri reservoir now nearing completion is one of the government’s long term projects seeking to fix the crisis of water shortage in Nairobi and its environs.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Chelugui says 140 million liters of water will be delivered each day, with the project targeting upper hill, Eastlands, Central business district Westlands, Embakasi and Karen areas.

The water is projected to flow over 54 kilometres from northern collector tunnel which is an underground interconnection of three rivers flowing to the Ndakaini Kigoro treatment works to the Gigiri reservoir where it is stored with the reservoir holding about 61 million litres of water.

It is expected that treatment works and the pipeline will be complete by 2020.

Distribution networks and pipelines are being laid to areas which have not been covered before such as Embakasi, Uthiru and Karen.

Other areas expected to be connected include Ongata Rongai, Mavoko and Kitengela.