Nairobi set to host Governance, Democracy and Human Rights in Africa conference

The Institute for Development Studies (IDS) at the University of Nairobi, in partnership with the European Union and Afrobarometer, is hosting the East Africa Data for Governance Alliance Project convening.

The Stakeholders’ Convening on Governance, Democracy, and Human Rights in Africa will kick off on Monday, 17 October 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya. The five-day convention will bring together regional Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and African Union organs in discussion to promote data-based advocacy.

Prof. Winnie Mitullah, the Afrobarometer East Africa Core Partner Director and Research Professor at IDS, University of Nairobi will deliver a keynote on leveraging Afrobarometer data for governance, human rights, and democratic practice in Africa.

Participants will include representatives from the African Union Anti-Corruption Advisory Board, the African Court on Human and People’s Rights, the African Commission of Human and Peoples Rights, the African Peer Review Mechanism, and the Economic, Social, and Cultural Council.

The civil society organizations include the Eastern Africa Child Rights Network, Human Rights Watch, East African Civil Society Organizations’ Forum, Life and Peace Institute, Horn of Africa Regional Programme, and Plan International African Union Liaison Office.

The CSOs will be trained on use of public data from Afrobarometer and digitizing African Union documents to advocate effectively.

Participants are expected to create plans to collaborate and strengthen relationships to promote the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

As part of the project, two regional convenings were held in Accra, Ghana (West Africa leg) and Cape Town, South Africa (Southern Africa) and attended by pan-African civil society organizations, the African Union Pan African Parliament, the Office of the AU Youth Envoy and the African Governance Architecture Secretariat.

