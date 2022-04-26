Nairobi student leaders endorse Waiguru for running mate position

Student leaders from Nairobi have urged Presidential candidates in the forthcoming election to nominate female running mates to bridge the gender gap in the country.

The student leaders voiced their support for Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru saying she is the best suited to deputize Deputy President William Ruto.

They said Waiguru’s track record while in government is second to none urging DP Ruto to nominate her as his running mate

The student leaders also called for a level playing platform for women who are seeking political positions saying they have the ability to lead and unite the country.

Led by Elvis Kimaru, they said Governor Waiguru’s impeccable track record in transforming lives, empowering the youth and women and initiating development projects for the people during her tenure in Government places her head and shoulders above the rest in the search for a running mate.

Kimaru said nominating a woman as a running mate will also increase a candidate’s popularity among the women and all but guarantee the candidate women and the youths vote.

“Her track record is unmatched, her commitment and fidelity to the United Democratic Party unwavering. We the youth who form the largest voting block in the Country beseech DP Ruto to consider Governor Waiguru as his running mate for the August 9th contest,” They said.

The students leaders have at the same time vowed to continue supporting DP Ruto in his quest to be the 5th President of the Country, saying they will mobilize support for his bid among the youth across the Country.