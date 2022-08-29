Nairobi the only county to record covid-19 positive cases Monday

The Ministry of Health confirmed Monday that only 4 people have tested positive from a sample size of 682 tested in the last 24 hours.

“The positivity rate is now at 0.6%. All the cases are Kenyans. All are male. The youngest is aged 30 years while the oldest is 50 years old.” The ministry said in its daily covid situation update

The new cases take the total confirmed positive cases in Kenya to 338,165 with cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,853,581.

According to the Ministry, the four cases were picked from Nairobi city alone as the other counties posted zero positive cases.

At the same time, the ministry confirmed there were no fatalities recorded during the period under review, and, as such, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,674.

The ministry however noted that there are 22 patients currently admitted to health facilities, while 119 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program as a result of the virus.

“1 patient is in the ICU and is on ventilatory support.” The ministry indicated in the update

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 6,308 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours stands at 2,093.

“As of August 27th 2022, a total of 21,084,993 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 17,696,137 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above). An additional 1,911,578 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 359,104 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 1,118,174 are booster doses.” The ministry said

