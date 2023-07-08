Nairobi to host 14th African Union High Level Private Sector Forum

The African Union Commission in collaboration with the East African Community Secretariat will be organising the 14th African Union High Level Private Sector Forum at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya from 10th – 12th July, 2023.

The three-day forum themed “Public-Private Sector Engagement for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development while Deepening Regional and Continental Trade and Investment towards Implementation of AfCFTA” is expected to draw more than 500 participants from Africa and beyond.

The participants shall be drawn from High Level Public Policy Makers, Private Sector actors, Financial Institutions and representatives of Women and Youth led/owned creative start-ups, Academia and Research Institutions.

About 100 exhibitors from Africa and beyond are expected to exhibit their merchandise at the KICC, the venue of the forum.

The overall objective of the 14th High Level Forum is to strengthen the linkages between regional and continental markets for increased trade and investment.

The opening session on Monday, 10th July, 2023 will be graced by Rebecca Miano, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for East African Community and Arid and Semi-Arid Lands, Amb. Albert Muchanga, Commissioner of Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals at the AU Commission, Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of AfCFTA and EAC Secretary General, Dr. Peter Mutuku Mathuki.

The President of the Republic of Kenya, Dr. William Ruto, and other Heads of State from the African Union Member States are anticipated to attend the Presidential Session on 12th July, 2023.

All Journalists (local and foreign) are alerted to confirm their participation by sending their names and media houses to fboniface81@gmail.com copy to amallya@eachq.org, ochiengj@africa-union.org and Meazat@africa-union.org by midday on Sunday, 9th July, 2023.