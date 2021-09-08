Nairobi Water to shut down supply along Waiyaki Way Road Thursday

Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company LTD (NCWSC) will on Thursday from 6 am shut down the water supply pipeline along Waiyaki Way Road from Kabete Water Treatment works due to ongoing construction of the Expressway Highway.

Through a notice, NCWSC says the shut down which will run up to Friday is to facilitate interconnection of relocated pipelines to the old pipeline along Waiyaki way road and Professor Wangari Maathai Road.

“This will enable the release of the road section between Old Safariconhouse, the junction of Waiyaki way Road and Prof Wangari Maathai Road to the Expressway Road contractor,” the notice read in part.

Areas to be affected include estates along Waiyaki way, Rhapta Road, Parkland Road, Mpaka road, Chiromo lane, Manyani road and Church road.

Other areas include Highridge and Westland’s areas, Muguga Green Estate, Nairobi School, Kabete barracks, MP Shah Hospital, Sarit Centre and the surrounding estates.

Residents are urged to use their water supply sparingly as NCWC works to restore the supply.