Nairobi Water to shut down supply in major parts of Nairobi

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company LTD (NCWSC) will shut down water supply along Uhuru Highway for 24 hours due to ongoing construction of the Expressway.

Areas along Mombasa Road will be affected starting from 6:00 am on Thursday, 17th June 2021 to Friday, 18th June 2021 at 6:00 am.

According to Nairobi Water, the disruption will facilitate the interconnection of the new and old water pipelines on Uhuru Highway between Museum Hill and the KBC area.

It will further enable the release of the road median to the Expressway road contractor.

Areas to be affected include:

The whole of the city centre Areas along Mombasa road, South B and South C area and the neighbourhoods University of Nairobi main campus, Coca Cola Factory, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, EPZ- Athi River The whole of Industrial Area Areas along Jogoo road: City Stadium, Maringo, Bahati, Buruburu and the surrounding estates.

By Beth Nyaga