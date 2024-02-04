Nairobi will be epicenter for Africa’s technological take-off says Chesosi

Chairman of Intellimedia Networks Africa, Alex Chesosi has expressed confidence that Africa’s technological take-off will originate in Nairobi.

Acknowledging the government’s substantial investments in information and communication technologies (ICT) since independence, Chesosi commends former President Uhuru Kenyatta for accelerating technological advancements.

He says that under President William Ruto’s current administration, the focus is on economic take-off and bridging the digital divide.

Chesosi lauds President Ruto’s plan to lay 100,000 kilometers of fiber optic cable and establish 25,000 hotspots, believing it will be a game-changer for connectivity in Kenya.

He sees ICT as the cornerstone of Kenya’s next growth trajectory, predicting a significant ICT revolution.

Highlighting fintech’s leadership in Kenya’s tech ecosystem, Chesosi notes the country’s global standing in technology startups, anticipating that mass adoption of technology will catalyze regional prosperity.

President Ruto’s commitment to providing laptops for school children aligns with the administration’s focus on investing in the education system.

Chesosi envisions Kenya becoming a formidable force in the region’s technology landscape with support from the ICT ministry and sustained investor interest.

“With fintech leading Kenya’s tech ecosystem, the country has become a global player in technology startups, “he said noting that Kenya’s mass adoption of technology will be a catalyst for regional prosperity.

Recognizing ample investment opportunities for internet service providers in the region, Chesosi emphasizes the need for tax-friendly policies to attract foreign capital. Global tech giants like Google, HP, IBM, Microsoft, and Elon Musk’s Starlink already have a presence in Kenya, signaling its attractiveness for tech investment.

Chesosi, drawing on his extensive experience in aviation, fintech, and energy sectors, asserts that Kenya is poised to shine on the global stage, boasting a stable economy and a 5.4pc GDP growth rate in Q2 2023.

He emphasizes the crucial role of deploying the internet through a private cellular network for advancing Kenya’s internet penetration.

Chesosi underlines the importance of good governance and transparency to attract future investors.

He also identifies the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as the next growth market, challenging perceptions of Africa as a “dark continent.”

He urges African business leaders to invest in solid companies with proper checks and balances, emphasizing the substantial capital outlay required to break even in the tech industry.

Views expressed in this article do not reflect the position of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC)

Written by Chairman of Intellimedia Networks Africa, Alex Chesosi