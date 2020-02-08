The whole incident was initiated by a blogger in possession of WhatsApp screen shots purportedly from the Nairobi Womens WhatsApp group.

The blogger went ahead to decode these messages and used them to conduct a social media war against the Hospital.

He started a conversation online that revolved around the story and collected views from different users to support his claims.

The screen shots were about a CEO who was asking his staff on patient and revenue targets at the hospital.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The said blogger used the screen shots to tie the conversation to Nairobi Women’s Hospital investors and Venture Capitalist.

This on its own raises the first question, was the issue the hospital practices, or its investors and Venture Capitalists? Coincidentally NWH has gotten almost 80% of Venture Capital coming to Kenya in the medical space.

This further raises a fundamental question, was the concerns by the blogger about patients or about the hospitals economic success?

It raises eyebrows how a section of the media singled out NWH story and kept recycling it for quite a period of time despite the fact that many private hospitals were mentioned.

It has become clear that the whole incident was malicious and based on witch hunt.

It’s also clear that the fight to malign Nairobi Womens Hospital is being orchestrated by its competitors in the field who are using bloggers and the media to portray the Hospital in bad faith.

The issue of the insurance companies behaviors in this matter is however not one to be ignored.

An insurance company is on record informing a client who refuses to take up a medical cover since NWH isn’t in the list that they are following orders to suspend services at Nairobi womens.

What would the situation be like if private hospital associations took a similar stand against the insurance companies?

Is this a typical case of insurance companies becoming rogue?

The views expressed in this article don’t necessarily represent KBC’s opinion.