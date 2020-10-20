Nairobi to host international workshop on research, innovation

Nairobi will host to a two- day international workshop on research and innovation to discuss safeguards for Kenya’s agriculture.

The conference which starts Wednesday is convened by the Kenya National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation (NACOSTI).

NACOSTI has identified agricultural research as a priority in the pursuit for food security.

Head of research at the Ministry of Agriculture Oscar Magenya, said agriculture continues to play its critical role in socio-economic development, and there is need for research to provide insights and innovative technologies for overcoming challenges along the value chains and increase productivity.

Agricultural research has been taunted as a necessary tool for re-engineering agricultural systems to ensure resilience during emergencies such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The overall objective of the conference, which will be addressed by both local and international scholars, is to create awareness of the potential of research in addressing the constraints imposed by emergencies such as the current pandemics and other societal issues currently facing the nation.