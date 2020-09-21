Nairobi World Athletics Continental Gold tour  entry  to close September 25th

The entries for the forthcoming Nairobi leg of the World Athletics Continental Gold tour will be closed on 25th September.

The event dubbed ‘Kipkeino Classic’ will be held on 4th October 2020 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Speaking during the official unveiling of the championship Athletics Kenya chairman Jackson Tuwei said the provisional list of entrants will be published on Tuesday but the entry will remain open until 25th of September.

The local entrants have been selected based on their performances at previous international championships including the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Africa Athletics Championships as well the national athletics championships.

‘For our local runners Athletics Kenya, AK has used the criteria of ranking where world ranking and last year’s performances across various international events has been used’’, Tuwei said

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed assured of Kenya staging a successful event where over 50- elite athletes are expected to attend.

Amina Said, ‘its my hope that the successful management of this event is a precursor to our bidding to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships’

The world Athletics Continental Gold tour forms the second tier of international one-day meetings after the Diamond League.

The championship is meant to offer athletes quality competition opportunities.

The inaugural 2020 season was set to be held in 4 continents: Africa, Asia, Europe and North America.

The Nairobi leg is the 7th event whereas 3 other legs in China, Jamaica and Netherlands have been cancelled following the global outbreak of coronavirus.