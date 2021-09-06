Naivas consumers in Nairobi to make orders on Jumia

Naivas shoppers in Nairobi are now able to order their goods on Jumia and get deliveries following a deal between the two firms.

Under the deal, consumers along Ngong Road, Community Area, Hurlingham, Mbagathi, Kileleshwa and Lavington areas will be able to order a wide range of products from Naivas Foodmarket on Jumia Food.

“This new development is an important step towards realizing Naivas’ mission and especially with the changing environment in the retail sector as shoppers now want to make fewer trips to the stores and our aim is to serve Kenyans at every possible opportunity by providing a mobile experience that makes it as easy as possible for them to acquire products as quickly as possible at their own convenience,” said Willy Kimani, Naivas Supermarket Chief Commercial Officer.

The firms says the move is aimed at boosting shoppers experience given than today’s online shopping is mobile driven.

“This partnership allows our consumers to save time and money, since most of their daily household needs are available at the click of a button. This allows them to focus on other things that really matter to them. The partnership will enable shoppers a contact-free shopping experience as we ensure that everything the consumer wants is delivered to their doorstep,” said Kenneth Oyolla, Jumia Kenya Chief Commercial officer.

The partnership will first feature Naivas Food Market at Prestige Plaza along Ng’ong road, before rolling out to its other 70 outlets nationwide.

The retail giant is banking on its wide variety of products and competitive price offering and its large customer base, to make the online venture successful.